Biker McConnell continues World Cup reign

Leading Australian mountain biker Rebecca McConnell has continued her scorching type, successful her third successive World Cup.

In a dominant show, McConnell rode away from the sector on the primary lap in Nove Mesto within the Czech Republic to win by a gaping 40 seconds to increase her lead within the total sequence.

Reigning World Cup champion, France’s Loana Lecomte, completed second whereas Swede Jenny Rissveds was third.

“Nove Mesto is always really good for me and I always seem to be able to get a really good performance here,” mentioned three-time Olympian McConnell.

“Today I just had good legs and wanted to go with it.”

McConnell’s breakthrough World Cup win got here final month on the opening spherical in Brazil, which was the primary time an Australian mountain biker had gained a spherical since her husband Dan McConnell achieved the feat 9 years in the past.

A two-time world championship bronze medallist, she additionally gained spherical two in Albstadt in Germany.

The final Australian lady to win a World Cup race was Mary Grigson 22 years in the past.

The 30-year-old McConnell has been Australia’s mainstay in girls’s mountain biking for the previous decade. She gained bronze on the 2014 Commonwealth Games, however was disenchanted to put twenty eighth on the Tokyo Olympics.

She mentioned she was arrange properly for the again finish of the World Cup season.

“We have a small break before the next round and it’ll be really nice to have this advantage to start the second half of the season,” McConnell mentioned.

The fourth stage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup shall be held in Leogang in Austria on June 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian Matt Richardson has gained the lads’s dash on the UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ontario.

The 23-year-old was untouchable, together with his Dutch gold medal opponent Jeffrey Hoogland sitting up within the second race when he was unable to shut the hole.

“Today was awesome – one of my favourite days I’ve ever had on my bike,” mentioned Richardson, who’s focusing on the Birmingham Games in early August.

“I just took confidence in my legs and raced the best way I could.”

Richardson’s gold medal was Australia’s fourth in Milton and the ninth podium end.