Bikini designer waves goodbye to North Bondi’s billionaires

The off-market sale, rumoured to be the work of Di Jones’ John Sullivan, is sweet information for its most up-to-date house owners, Wallabies’ crew physician Sharron Flahive and her husband, synthetic intelligence pioneer Mark Dawson. Clausen purchased the Balmoral slopes property in 2009 for $12 million as a part of a mooted 3400 sq. metre consolidation with a few adjoining properties, however that was referred to as off following his transfer to Geneva, and Almora House was renovated as an alternative. Jewellers’ carry bling to Dover Heights The Dover Heights residence of Zena and Tarik Ok’Dor goes to public sale on May 28. Credit: Zena and Tarik Ok’Dor have listed their “designer jewel” in Dover Heights with a $9 million information. Credit:Fairfax Media

Diamond sellers Zena and Tarik Ok’Dor have introduced among the bling and glamour that did them proud on their former Castle Hill residence to Dover Heights, the place their newest creation is on supply with a $9 million information. The House of Ok’Dor house owners purchased what was a reasonably humble Fifties bungalow close to the Dover Heights clifftop in 2020 for $3.6 million and demolished it to make method for a lavishly appointed mansion with a swimming pool and opulent finishes all through. At the time, the couple had lately undertaken a Hamptons-meets-European glamour renovation of their Castle Hill residence, which they offered later that yr for $2.6 million. The couple had been acquainted faces to many jap suburbs locals earlier than the transfer, given they’re hosts of the annual Blanc Diamond Soiree annually that pulls the likes of former WAG Kyly Clarke in addition to Erin Molan and heiress Deb Symond O’Neil. Ray White Double Bay’s Alan Fettes and Ballard’s Ben Cassen have set a May 28 public sale for the “designer jewel”.

Miner doubles down on Dover Heights The Dover Heights residence lately purchased by billionaire Kei Chie Wong for $8.3 million. Still in Dover Heights, little-known billionaire Kie Chie Wong and his spouse Ann Lim have snapped up their second home within the up-scale suburb in a yr. The couple have by no means beforehand proven a lot curiosity in Sydney’s property market, as an alternative opting to make their fortune on the again of the hovering fortunes of Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest’s Fortescue Metals, as early buyers within the mining large. But that appears to have modified prior to now yr, when their funding firm, Harmony View, first purchased a Nineteen Seventies home for $6.72 million, after which lately added a up to date five-bedroom home with a pool for $8.3 million.

Dickie says promote The two-bedroom condominium on Mosman’s Moruben Road is listed with a $920,000 information. Richard Wilkins is off-loading one in every of a slew of funding residences he owns on the decrease north shore. Credit:Nine Network Showbiz reporter Richard “Dickie” Wilkins appears to be like to be hoping to money in on the height of the property cycle, given he has listed one in every of his decrease north shore investments for $920,000. The veteran presenter at Nine (writer of The Sun-Herald) has lengthy maintained a profitable curiosity in property, choosing up a slew of residences in Mosman and his personal Cremorne neighbourhood in 2013.