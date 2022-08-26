Bilkis Bano case: Shashi Tharoor is proud of BJP leader standing up for right thing and not right wing

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor on Friday lauded BJP chief and his former get together colleague Khushbu Sundar for talking up for Bilkis Bano whose rapists walked free on Independence Day beneath a remission coverage of the Gujarat authorities.

Sundar stated it’s an insult to humankind and womanhood if these concerned within the brutality together with her are allowed to roam free.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar wrote, “A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it’s an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period.”

Tharoor stated he was proud to see the BJP chief, who left the Congress forward of the final Tamil Nadu Assembly election, standing up for the precise factor, as a substitute of the precise wing. “Hear hear,@khushsundar! Proud to see you standing up for the right thing, rather than the right wing. (sic),” the Lok Sabha MP wrote.

Bilkis Bano was gangraped on the age of 21 years and 5 months pregnant and 7 of her members of the family, together with her three-year-old daughter, have been murdered through the Gujarat communal violence in 2002. The 11 males, who walked free from the jail on August 15 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about girls empowerment throughout his I-day speech, have been convicted of gangrape and homicide in 2008.

The Supreme Court has issued a discover on the Gujarat authorities on a plea difficult the remission of the 11 convicts. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath sought a response from the Gujarat authorities and posted the matter for listening to after two weeks. It additionally requested the petitioners to make the 11 convicts events within the case.

In its order, the The apex court docket in its order said, “Issue notice. File your reply. We direct the 11 convicts to be impleaded in the case.”