Bill Belichick gives a promising injury update on Patriots running back Ty Montgomery

BOSTON — It didn’t look good when Ty Montgomery needed to be carted off the sphere throughout Friday night time’s Patriots preseason finale. But head coach Bill Belichick provided a promising replace on the injured working again on Monday morning.

Montgomery suffered an ankle harm within the first half of Friday night time’s sport and needed to be helped off the sphere. He finally required a cart to make it again to the New England locker room in Las Vegas, and was dominated out for the remainder of the competition after halftime.

It appeared just like the type of harm that will sideline a participant for a very good chunk of time, however throughout a Monday morning interview, Belichick made it sound like Montgomery is perhaps out on the follow discipline later within the afternoon.

“We haven’t practiced since we’ve been back here, so we’ll see how things go today, see what he’s able to do,” Belichick advised WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “But I think he’s doing alright.”

That did not find yourself being the case, as Montgomery didn’t follow with the remainder of the staff on Monday because the Patriots start preparations for his or her Week 1 conflict with the Dolphins in Miami. And forward of the session, Belichick did not provide up any new information on Montgomery’s standing.

“Can’t wait for those injury reports to come out, though, and then we can update you on a regular basis,” Belichick stated to a reporter. “When do they start, next week? Can’t wait for those.

“We’ll get you the updates on these, however since we’re not doing that now, it is not likely a part of the … sorry,” Belichick concluded.

Ty Montgomery, Yodney Cajuste, Kristian Wilkerson, Tyquan Thornton not current at Monday’s #Patriots follow – @wbz pic.twitter.com/yfnwKFhwxo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 29, 2022

So we’ll have to attend one other week for extra on Montgomery, whom the Patriots signed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract over the offseason. The eight-year veteran was the frontrunner to fill the pass-catching again position within the New England offense that was left vacant by James White’s retirement.

At least Belichick’s feedback from Monday morning trace that Montgomery’s harm isn’t of the season-ending selection.

The Patriots kick off the 2022 common season on Sept. 11 in Miami.