Bill Cosby’s release from prison explained

We Need to Talk About Cosby is the highly-anticipated Showtime two-part documentary concerning the rise and fall of Bill Cosby. Once often known as “America’s dad,” Cosby was an actor, comic and acquainted patriarch the world over due to The Cosby Show.

In 2014, Cosby faced accusations of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, baby sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct spanning the years 1965 to 2008 by over 60 ladies. He has denied all allegations towards him.

In 2018, Cosby was discovered responsible by a jury of three counts of aggravated indecent assault towards Andrea Constand in 2004 when she was a Temple University worker. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state jail and obtained, a $25,000 fantastic plus court docket prices of each trials. However, Cosby was launched from jail virtually three years later.

Newsweek has all the things you could find out about his launch from jail.

Why Was Bill Cosby Released From Prison?

Bill Cosby was launched from jail on June 30, 2021, when his conviction was overturned.

After serving practically three years for aggravated indecent assault, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction, citing violations of his due course of rights.

Due course of is a authorized requirement that the governments should respect all authorized rights owed to an individual in a court docket of regulation.

Since December 2019, Cosby’s authorized workforce had been interesting the decision. At first, the decision was upheld by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

However, the foremost turning level got here when the court docket additionally agreed to evaluate whether or not Cosby’s constitutional rights had been violated throughout the 2018 trial when proof was used from the 2005 civil lawsuit introduced by Constand in his prison trial.

In February 2005, Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor said in a press launch stating {that a} conviction was “unattainable” and he declined to criminally cost Cosby primarily based on the allegations made by Constand.

Cosby was additionally instructed by Castor he wouldn’t ever be criminally prosecuted within the Constand matter and as end result, Cosby agreed to testify within the civil lawsuit, the place he admitted giving Constand Benadryl (an antihistamine) and different ladies Quaaludes.

The lawsuit was settled, with Cosby paying $3.38 million in damages. The proof from the civil case would go on to kind an enormous a part of the prosecution’s proof in his prison trial.

However, a subsequent DA reversed Castor’s choice and criminally charged Cosby with assaulting Constand. He stood trial in 2018 and prosecutors used the proof from the deposition within the Constand civil case as a part of their proof towards him.

Cosby’s authorized workforce argued Cosby had agreed to testify in his civil case beneath the promise he would by no means face prosecution in a prison case primarily based on the guarantees made by Castor. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court finally agreed and dominated his due course of rights had been violated.

He was launched on June 30, 2021, the identical day his conviction was overturned.

In the ruling to overturn Cosby’s conviction, Justice David Norman Wecht wrote: “We hold that, when a prosecutor makes an unconditional promise of non-prosecution, and when the defendant relies upon that guarantee to the detriment of his constitutional right not to testify, the principle of fundamental fairness that undergirds due process of law in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be enforced.”

The ruling continued: “He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred.

“We don’t dispute that this treatment is each extreme and uncommon. But it’s warranted right here, certainly compelled.”

In an announcement on Twitter following his launch, Cosby stated: “Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

In an announcement issued via her legal professionals, Constand stated the court docket’s ruling was “not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action.”

In response to the ruling, prosecutor Kevin Steele stated that Cosby “was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.”

“My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims… We still believe that no one is above the law – including those who are rich, famous, and powerful.”

In November 2021, the District Attorney filed papers with the Supreme Court of the United States searching for to have Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court choice overturned. At the time of writing, the DA’s petition had not been dominated upon.

We Need To Talk About Bill Cosby premieres Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.