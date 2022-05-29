Bill Gates praises India: ‘Success with vaccine drive offers lessons to world’

India’s success with the vaccination drive and using expertise to drive well being outcomes at scale presents many classes for the world, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated on Saturday days after his assembly with union well being minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The well being minister – earlier this week – had shared footage on Twitter of his assembly with Gates at Davos.

“A pleasure to interact with @BillGates at #WEF22. He appreciated India’s success in #COVID19 management & mammoth vaccination efforts. (sic),” Mandaviya had tweeted. “We mentioned a variety of topics regarding healthcare together with the promotion of digital well being, illness management administration, creation of mRNA regional hubs, and strengthening the event of inexpensive and high quality diagnostics & medical gadgets, and many others. (sic),” he additional wrote.

In response to the tweets, Gates on Saturday stated: “It was great to meet Dr @mansukhmandviya and exchange perspectives on global health. India’s success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world.”

India launched the world’s largest vaccination drive towards Covid in January final 12 months. Since then, almost 88 per cent of the adults have been absolutely vaccinated, the well being minister stated in an replace on Saturday. The nation has largely relied on the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and homegrown Covaxin for inoculation towards the virus.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates’ Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been working in India since 2003. “We have invested more in India than in any other country besides the United States,” it says on its official web site.

The nonprofit works “on key issues that will affect the future of India’s most vulnerable communities: reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition; sanitation; agricultural development; gender equality, and digital financial inclusion.”