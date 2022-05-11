Bill Gates says he has COVID-19, experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms

Bill Gates mentioned he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is experiencing delicate signs.

The 65-year-old Microsoft co-founder revealed the information on Twitter, saying he’ll self-isolate till he’s wholesome.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” he said in a tweet.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” he mentioned in a follow-up tweet.

The tech magnate’s Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is essentially the most influential non-public basis on the planet, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

The basis in October mentioned it would spend $120 million to spice up entry to generic variations of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 capsule for lower-income nations.

The tech genius launched the muse along with his now-ex-wife Melinda Gates again in 2000.

News of the pair’s unexpected split in May 2021 despatched shockwaves internationally as they shared a joint assertion to their respective social media accounts.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement on the time.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The pair, who didn’t have a prenuptial settlement, amicably finalized their divorce in August 2021.

They share three kids: daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 19, and son Rory, 22.

With Post wires