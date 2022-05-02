Bill Gates says he ‘made a huge mistake’ meeting with Jeffrey Epstein for fundraising dinners promoting the Gates Foundation

Bill Gates on the COP26 local weather convention in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/Getty Images

Bill Gates mentioned in an interview with The Times that he “made a huge mistake” assembly with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates and convicted intercourse offender Epstein met for a number of fundraising dinners selling the Gates Foundation.

“I didn’t realise that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility,” Gates instructed The Times.

Bill Gates, in an interview with The Times, mentioned he made “a huge mistake” in attending fundraising conferences with convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“At the time, I didn’t realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility,” Gates instructed The Times. “You’re almost saying, ‘I forgive that type of behavior,’ or something. So clearly the way it’s seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that.”

Gates, on a number of events beginning in 2013, had fundraising dinners selling the Gates Foundation with Epstein in attendance, after Epstein had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors.

In previous interviews, Gates has mentioned he stopped the conferences with the convicted intercourse offender as soon as he discovered the conferences wouldn’t be productive for his philanthropic basis.

The dinners have been a supply of rivalry between Gates and his now ex-wife and enterprise companion, Melinda French Gates, who known as the person “evil personified.”

The co-founders of the Gates Foundation introduced their separation final 12 months after 27 years of marriage.

Read the unique article on Business Insider