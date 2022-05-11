Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates stated on Wednesday he examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is experiencing delicate signs.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” Gates stated on Twitter.

Gates’ world well being charity group the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had pledged in January a $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund its COVID-19 pandemic response.

The basis’s pledge comes on high of lots of of hundreds of thousands dedicated to the worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic together with assist to vaccine makers, and diagnostics and coverings builders.

Gates has been the topic of many conspiracy theories involving the origin of COVID-19, with rumours on the web alleging that the billionaire created the virus to attempt to management individuals and revenue from the virus.

Others claimed Gates was planning to implant individuals with microchips to fight COVID-19.

The co-founder of the Gates basis has dismissed all of these allegations as “crazy conspiracy theories” in a number of interviews over the previous two years.

