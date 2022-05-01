Bill Murray on ‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspension: ‘I Did Something I Thought was Funny, It Wasn’t Taken That Way’

Bill Murray on Saturday acknowledged that his conduct on set led to a grievance from a lady and the suspension of filming on his newest film.

The actor and comic, in his first feedback concerning the shutdown of “Being Mortal,” described the incident as a “difference of opinion” however declined to offer specifics on what transpired, or who it concerned.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” he told CNBC during an interview on the annual shareholders assembly for Berkshire Hathaway. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Murray stated he and the unnamed girl are speaking it via and “trying to make peace with each other.” He didn’t say when or if manufacturing would resume and whether or not he’d proceed to participate within the movie.

“We’re both professionals,” Murray stated of the lady. “We like each other’s work. We like each other I think and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

The 71-year-old “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack” comic instructed the altering nature of what’s thought-about acceptable humor was an element.

“It’s been quite an education for me,” he stated. “The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

Murray added: “I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

Searchlight Pictures has confirmed manufacturing was suspended however has up to now declined to elaborate, citing the continuing inquiry. The leisure web site Deadline reports the grievance in opposition to Murray was filed earlier this month and manufacturing was halted final week.

“Being Mortal” stars Murray, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari, who’s writing, directing and producing the film.

Production began in Los Angeles in March and the movie was slated to be launched in theaters subsequent 12 months. The movie relies on surgeon and writer Dr. Atul Gawande’s 2014 non-fiction ebook on end-of-life care, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”