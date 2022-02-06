Bill Seeks To Tackle High Cost Of Prescription Drugs In Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A invoice geared toward addressing the rising prices of prescribed drugs is scheduled to come back up for a vote within the Massachusetts Senate this week.

The laws would set up a course of for figuring out drug worth thresholds that pose a public well being threat and recommending pricing measures to extend affected person entry to vital drugs.

Drug producers that fail to adjust to the method could be required to pay a charge right into a belief fund for a brand new drug price help program to help sufferers with sure power well being circumstances that disproportionately hurt communities of shade and low-income communities.

The laws would additionally restrict out-of-pocket spending on insulin by eliminating deductibles and coinsurance, and completely capping co-pays at $25 per 30-day provide. Twenty-one different states already cap co-payments for insulin.

The invoice would additionally take steps to supply sufferers with higher entry to mail-order prescriptions and to make sure sufferers can get their prescribed drugs from the pharmacy they select by letting impartial pharmacists develop into licensed to dispense specialty medicine and contract with insurance policy to supply specialty drugs to sufferers.

