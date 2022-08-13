Bill to decriminalize psychedelics in California gutted by lawmakers

Legislation to decriminalize sure psychedelic medication resembling “magic mushrooms,” MDMA, ketamine and LSD was gutted by the California Legislature on Thursday, although the lawmaker who sponsored the invoice vowed to reintroduce the measure subsequent 12 months.

Senate Bill 519 would have allowed for the possession and private use of some hallucinogenic medication, which advocates stated would supply a vital psychological well being device to deal with dependancy, PTSD, nervousness and melancholy, particularly for veterans. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) stated the invoice was an necessary subsequent step in ending the so-called struggle on medication, which has disproportionately incarcerated individuals of colour.

The laws on Thursday handed within the Assembly Appropriations Committee, a gatekeeper panel that sifts via a whole lot of payments and decides whether or not laws with a fiscal value to the state will advance to the total Assembly, however was amended to turn into solely a examine of the decriminalization proposal. The modification was not debated or mentioned, and it took Wiener a day to learn the way his invoice was modified.

“While I am extremely disappointed by this result, I am looking forward to reintroducing this legislation next year and continuing to make the case that it’s time to end the War on Drugs,” Wiener stated in a press release. “Psychedelic drugs, which are not addictive, have incredible promise when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment. We are not giving up.”

Wiener plans to withdraw the amended invoice from consideration, in response to his spokesperson.

Wiener first launched the invoice in 2021, and the Senate narrowly accredited it final summer time. But Wiener lacked the required votes within the decrease home and delayed one other vote on SB 519 till this 12 months in an effort to purchase time to build support for the measure.

The proposal wouldn’t have decriminalized the sale or sharing of psychedelics with individuals underneath 21.

Opponents to the invoice, which included regulation enforcement teams and the California District Attorneys Assn., warned that decriminalizing psychedelics may result in harmful outcomes and argued that the hallucinogenic results of LSD have contributed to murders. Moderate Democrats within the Legislature typically joined Republicans in voting against the measure.

The use of sure psychedelic medication has been decriminalized in Washington, D.C., and Oregon, in addition to Santa Cruz and Oakland.