Bill to raise age of criminal responsibility to 14 in Qld rejected by committee
A Queensland parliamentary committee has stymied an effort to lift the age of felony duty to 14, as a substitute recommending a continued nationwide strategy to rising the age to 12.
The group help and providers committee report, which follows an in depth public submission and listening to program that heard from greater than 70 stakeholders, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
It beneficial that Parliament didn’t go Greens Maiwar MP Michael Berkman’s non-public members invoice, commenting that “there is more work to be done” earlier than such a transfer was made.
This included nationwide efforts amongst Australian attorneys-general to extend the age younger folks may be held chargeable for felony actions from 10 to 12, as known as for by former Queensland police commissioner Bob Atkinson in his landmark 2018 youth justice system report.
In a dissenting report back to the one offered by the three Labor and two LNP members of the committee, Mr Berkman welcomed some suggestions round coaching in residential aged care and court docket settings, however stated these had been “severely undermined” by the unwillingness to lift the age to 14.
“Locking up children doesn’t stop offending behaviour. It damages young people and makes everyone less safe,” he stated in a press release following the report’s launch, warning that the compromise age of 12 labored in direction of in a long-running effort of state attorneys-general may delay additional reform.
“Ultimately, the clearest pathway to improving community safety is keeping children away from the criminal legal system, creating alternatives to criminal justice responses and addressing the disadvantage these children face.”
The committee additionally beneficial the federal government consider whether or not coaching given to residential care staff in diversionary and de-escalation methods was ample.