Bill to raise age of criminal responsibility to 14 in Qld rejected by committee

A Queensland parliamentary committee has stymied an effort to lift the age of felony duty to 14, as a substitute recommending a continued nationwide strategy to rising the age to 12.

The group help and providers committee report, which follows an in depth public submission and listening to program that heard from greater than 70 stakeholders, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

A wall at Darwin’s Don Dale youth detention centre. Greens MP Michael Berkman warned {that a} compromise proposal may delay additional reform in elevating the age of felony duty to 14. Credit:Glenn Campbell

It beneficial that Parliament didn’t go Greens Maiwar MP Michael Berkman’s non-public members invoice, commenting that “there is more work to be done” earlier than such a transfer was made.

This included nationwide efforts amongst Australian attorneys-general to extend the age younger folks may be held chargeable for felony actions from 10 to 12, as known as for by former Queensland police commissioner Bob Atkinson in his landmark 2018 youth justice system report.