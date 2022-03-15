Bill to raise age of criminal responsibility to 14 in Qld rejected by committee
A Queensland parliamentary committee has stymied an effort to lift the age of prison duty to 14, as an alternative recommending a continued nationwide method to rising the age to 12.
The neighborhood help and companies committee report, which follows an in depth public submission and listening to program that heard from greater than 70 stakeholders, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
It really helpful that Parliament didn’t move Greens Maiwar MP Michael Berkman’s personal members invoice, commenting that “there is more work to be done” earlier than such a transfer was made.
This included nationwide efforts amongst Australian attorneys-general to extend the age younger individuals will be held accountable for prison actions from 10 to 12, as known as for by former Queensland police commissioner Bob Atkinson in his landmark 2018 youth justice system report.
In a dissenting report back to the one offered by the three Labor and two LNP members of the committee, Mr Berkman welcomed some suggestions round coaching in residential aged care and courtroom settings, however stated these have been “severely undermined” by the unwillingness to lift the age to 14.
“Locking up children doesn’t stop offending behaviour. It damages young people and makes everyone less safe,” he stated in an announcement following the report’s launch, warning that the compromise age of 12 labored in the direction of in a long-running effort of state attorneys-general might delay additional reform.
Loading
“Ultimately, the clearest pathway to improving community safety is keeping children away from the criminal legal system, creating alternatives to criminal justice responses and addressing the disadvantage these children face.”
The committee additionally really helpful the federal government consider whether or not coaching given to residential care employees in diversionary and de-escalation methods was adequate.