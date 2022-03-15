Bill to raise age of criminal responsibility to 14 in Qld rejected by committee

A Queensland parliamentary committee has stymied an effort to lift the age of prison duty to 14, as an alternative recommending a continued nationwide method to rising the age to 12.

The neighborhood help and companies committee report, which follows an in depth public submission and listening to program that heard from greater than 70 stakeholders, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

A wall at Darwin’s Don Dale youth detention centre. Greens MP Michael Berkman warned {that a} compromise proposal might delay additional reform in elevating the age of prison duty to 14. Credit:Glenn Campbell

It really helpful that Parliament didn’t move Greens Maiwar MP Michael Berkman’s personal members invoice, commenting that “there is more work to be done” earlier than such a transfer was made.

This included nationwide efforts amongst Australian attorneys-general to extend the age younger individuals will be held accountable for prison actions from 10 to 12, as known as for by former Queensland police commissioner Bob Atkinson in his landmark 2018 youth justice system report.