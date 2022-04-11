Bill Would Help Those Entering Massachusetts Cannabis Market

BOSTON (AP) — A invoice has handed the Massachusetts Senate that goals to help members of communities disproportionately harmed by the enforcement of previous marijuana legal guidelines take part within the state’s rising hashish market.

The invoice permitted Thursday would create a brand new fund that supporters say will improve fairness within the hashish trade partly by addressing the shortage of entry to capital that has saved many would-be entrepreneurs from participating within the new trade.

Opening a median hashish retail store can require greater than $1 million, backers of the laws stated, with the numbers even increased for manufacturing services — as a lot as $3-$5 million.

Another hurdle are the federal hashish legal guidelines that forestall companies from accessing conventional financial institution loans, leaving many entrepreneurs weak to predatory monetary offers and damaging fairness partnerships.

The invoice would create a social fairness fund to facilitate new entry to capital by making grants and loans, together with forgivable and no-interest loans.

The fund would obtain 10% of annual income collected from the marijuana excise tax — an estimated $18 million for the 2023 fiscal 12 months.

If permitted, the state would be part of a handful of different states in pioneering this system.

The invoice now heads to the Massachusetts House.

