Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

NEW YORK – The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s largest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to carry out throughout subsequent month’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy introduced the primary slate of performers on Tuesday. The present will air dwell on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas as a consequence of rising COVID-19 circumstances and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited “too many risks” to internet hosting the performance-filled ceremony on the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the main nominee with 11 nods in quite a lot of genres together with R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Brothers Osborne have been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album

BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance

Billie Eilish obtained seven nominations: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance , Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Music Film

Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Previous nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations within the classes of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year

Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven GRAMMY Awards: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video

