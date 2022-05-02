Billionaire Cannon-Brookes eyes another move on AGL

Cannon-Brookes has beforehand warned the demerger could be a “terrible outcome for shareholders, taxpayers, customers, Australia and the planet we all share”. Representatives for Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures didn’t return calls on Monday night time. Brookfield is just not concerned. Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments at Van Eck Australia, a top-10 AGL shareholder, mentioned Cannon-Brookes could also be looking for to scuttle the demerger. “It could be enough to block the demerger,” Hannah mentioned, including that Van Eck was “not sold” on the deserves of the demerger. News of Grok’s newest transfer comes after AGL on Monday slashed its full-year revenue goal due to a breakdown of one of many era models at its big Loy Yang A coal-fired energy plant in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley. The firm had beforehand anticipated underlying after-tax revenue to be between $260 million and $340 million, however on Monday mentioned it now forecast a variety of $220 million to $270 million.

Unit 2 at AGL’s Loy Yang An influence plant was taken out of service on February 15 due to {an electrical} fault with the generator. Loading The firm famous the monetary influence of the outage can’t be recovered via insurance coverage. It doesn’t anticipate the unit to be again on-line till August 1. “However, engineering assessments are continuing, and AGL will inform the market of any material changes to this timeframe,” it mentioned. Loy Yang A, which runs on brown coal, is Victoria’s largest energy station, supplying about 30 per cent of the state’s electrical energy. It’s the second time Unit 2 has damaged down previously three years following a seven-month outage in 2019.

The newest breakdown is premature for AGL, given wholesale electrical energy costs are on the rise in Victoria. Wholesale futures costs in Victoria have surged to $176 per megawatt-hour, up from lower than $60 earlier this yr. Loading Barrenjoey analyst Dale Koenders mentioned the outage “adds to uncertainty” about AGL’s proposed demerger, beneath which it intends to separate the corporate’s carbon-heavy energy crops off from its retail arm and cleaner era belongings. “But Loy Yang adds to uncertainty around demerger … which we think needs to be resolved before investors consider whether to pay for these future earnings,” Koenders mentioned. Environmental campaigners on Monday described the Loy Yang unit breakdown because the “latest stumble in the inevitable domino effect of [AGL’s] financial and environmental failure”.