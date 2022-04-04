Billionaire junket boss could cash $80m at The Star, inquiry told

Mr Chau was arrested in Macau in November final 12 months as a part of a Chinese crackdown on playing. The Star inquiry was triggered by reporting in the Herald and The Age. It has beforehand heard Suncity was given entry to a personal gaming room in 2016 for its prospects, supplied they used the Star’s “cage” to buy or money in gaming chips, which it didn’t do. The report was written by Angus Buchanan, who beforehand labored for the jockey membership. Mr Buchanan is now The Star’s due diligence and intelligence supervisor. His report stated Suncity was of curiosity to Australian Federal Police and stated that in 2013 to 2015 the group was “believed to be laundering up to $2 million a day through various money laundering methodologies”.

It additionally linked Mr Chau to a cyberattack made towards the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during which $101 million was stolen. Skye Arnott provides proof to the inquiry on Monday. Adam Bell, SC, who’s presiding over the inquiry, requested Ms Arnott how she responded to the allegation, suggesting: “You were extremely concerned when you read this?” “With no charges laid by the FBI and no referencing … it’s difficult to assess the validity of the statement,” she stated. Ms Arnott was earlier proven surveillance footage captured in April 2018, together with imaginative and prescient of a Suncity worker taking a bag to the enclosed workplace inside Salon 95, the place one other consultant opened the bag and took out many bundles of money mounted with rubber bands.

The money was then fed right into a money counter earlier than being positioned in bundles beneath the desk. Another CCTV clip proven to Ms Arnott depicted a person in a black go well with carrying a black backpack from the balcony of Salon 95 to the enclosed workplace. Cash was subsequently taken out of the bag and fed right into a counter. The inquiry heard CCTV footage captured by cameras in Salon 95 was overwritten each couple of days. Ms Arnott conceded it was obvious by mid-May 2018 that Suncity was not complying with its obligations in utilizing Salon 95. Counsel aiding Naomi Sharp requested if that prompted her to suppose that situations she had imposed weren’t successfully managing the danger of Suncity’s operation.