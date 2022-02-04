Billionaire NFL owner denies accusations from former cheerleader

The billionaire proprietor of an NFL workforce has been pressured to disclaim alarming new accusations of sexual harassment inside the office.

A former Washington Commanders worker advised a US Congressional panel listening to proof of office malpractice on the NFL franchise on Friday (AEDT) that she was sexually harassed by workforce proprietor Dan Snyder — an accusation he has denied.

Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and advertising govt with the NFL workforce, stated Snyder had touched her thigh underneath the desk throughout a workforce dinner earlier than later “aggressively” making an attempt to steer her into his limousine.

The allegation — the primary of its form towards Snyder — was made as Johnston spoke at a roundtable organised by the US House Oversight Committee to deal with office misconduct and sexual harassment at Washington’s NFL franchise.

The Washington Football Team — renamed the Commanders on Thursday — had been fined $10 million by the NFL last year after an investigation discovered proof of sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation.

The allegations centred round a number of managers and executives who’ve since left the franchise, however Snyder had not been accused of inappropriate behaviour earlier than.

Johnston advised politicians she had been pressured to rebuff Snyder’s advances throughout a workforce dinner, the place she had been seated subsequent to the multi-billionaire proprietor.

“I learned that placing me strategically by the owner at a work dinner after this networking event was not for me to discuss business, but to allow him, Dan Snyder, to place his hand on my thigh under the table,” Johnston stated.

“I also learned later that evening how to awkwardly laugh when Dan Snyder pushed me aggressively towards his limo with his hand on my lower back, encouraging me to ride with him to my car.

“I learned how to say no even though the situation was getting more awkward, uncomfortable and physical.”

She stated Snyder solely desisted after his lawyer intervened, warning him it will be a “very bad idea.”

In an announcement quoted by a number of US media shops on Friday, Snyder apologised for the office tradition at his workforce however strongly rejected allegations of non-public wrongdoing.

“I apologise again today for this conduct, and fully support the people who have been victimised and have come forward to tell their stories,” Snyder stated.

“While past conduct at the team was unacceptable, the allegations levelled against me personally in today’s roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies.

“I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.”

In separate testimony in Friday’s listening to, Melanie Coburn, the workforce’s former advertising director, recalled an incident throughout a employees journey to Snyder’s house in Aspen, Colorado.

She stated that after returning to Snyder’s home following a night perform, she was advised to go to her room within the basement and stay there.

“I later learned from a colleague, who was there, that it was because the men had invited prostitutes back,” Coburn advised the listening to.

She described the office tradition on the workforce’s headquarters as “deplorable, like a frat party run by a billionaire who knew no boundaries”.

The oversight committee chair, Carolyn Maloney, in the meantime accused National Football League chiefs of masking up for Washington and Snyder by failing to publicly launch the report into wrongdoing on the franchise final 12 months.

“After 20 years of sexual harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the team and the league have tried to sweep all of this under the rug,” Maloney stated in her opening assertion.

“After an investigation by a respected lawyer found rampant and serious abuses at the Washington Football Team, the NFL covered it up.

“In a break from recent precedent, the league refused to release a written report and let Mr. Snyder off with a fine and a slap on the wrist.”