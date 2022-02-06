‘Billions’: Inside top-secret crypto bunker

A documentary has gone deep into the “Fort Knox of bitcoin”, revealing the secrets and techniques of a mysterious bunker that holds “billions” in crypto.

A movie crew has gone deep contained in the “Fort Knox of bitcoin” to disclose the secrets and techniques of a mysterious, top-secret bunker that holds “billions” in crypto.

In Cryptopia: Bitcoin, Blockchains and the Future of the Internet, host Torsten Hoffmann and his crew journey to the bunker in an undisclosed location in Switzerland.

They have been the one crew to be granted entry, after campaigning for safety clearance for months.

Stay up to date with the latest market moves with Flash, a dedicated news streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now

The bunker, dubbed the “Fort Knox of bitcoin”, is utilized by Xapo, a Gibraltar-based firm that gives a bitcoin pockets mixed with a chilly storage vault and a bitcoin-based debit card.

CEO Wences Casares instructed Hoffmann Xapo was “the largest custodian of bitcoin in the world because a lot of the largest holders in the world use us for security”.

And whereas actual figures stay below wraps, it’s rumoured that 10 per cent of all bitcoins are saved in Xapo’s vaults in secret places.

“Most of our seven million customers are in emerging markets … in countries where there is problems with the currency, we have explosions in activity like Venezuela right now or Turkey,” Mr Casares stated.

“And we developed this system of vaults where we have five private keys for each one of our bitcoin addresses.

“We keep those private keys in an offline server that has never been online, will never be online.

“It’s inside a vault, the vault is inside a bunker, usually deep underground. Our main one is in Switzerland in a decommissioned military bunker.”

The bunker’s underground location means it’s earthquake and flooding proof, with the positioning boasting nuclear grade doorways and biometric safety checks that require an individual’s “pulse” for an added layer of safety.

“There is absolutely no way, zero way, to attack the data which is on the cold storage side,” Christoph Oschwald, a former navy commander who now runs the bunker, instructed the crew.

“While the server is in your basement, it still can be stolen, right? So, this is like money. It’s data, yes, it’s bits and bytes, but it is money at the end, and a lot of money. And this is why this datacentre here is more a bank than a datacentre.”

According to Hoffmann, the existence of the bunker, and the actual fact it shops billions in crypto, implies that “if you don’t think bitcoin is already changing the world’s concept of money, you haven’t been paying attention”.

Mervyn Maistry, the previous COO of Deutsche Bank Analytics and Information Services, went one step additional, claiming that his analysis confirmed that “the crypto markets are going to probably be worth about $8.7 trillion in 2027” – a determine 50 instances in the present day’s sum.

That’s backed up by Wences Casares, who believes bitcoin might attain 1,000,000 {dollars} per coin.

According to Hoffmann, supporters tout crypto as “an insurance against inflation, protection from corrupt politicians and a weapon against the state … maybe even the end of money as we know it?” whereas critics slam it as “fraud” and say “public blockchains are just slow and useless databases” – and numerous others stay stumped over all the idea of digital foreign money.

But Hoffmann concludes by claiming that it will likely be “users, maybe millions of them, who will adopt this technology without even knowing what a blockchain is or how it works”.

“Because here’s the thing, the average users don’t care about the wires that move their money … What will move them are services that’ll make their days brighter, their chores lighter and their lives richer.”