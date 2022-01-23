Bills aim to upend and replace Chiefs as class of AFC

It is not cute to make geography-based wisecracks about how the Bills — not the Jets or Giants — are the most effective NFL crew in New York.

It has stopped being worthy of main celebration when the Bills clinch the AFC East. Is anybody even shocked they received one other playoff recreation?

After 20-plus years as an afterthought, the Bills have reworked, in what seems like an prompt, from a feel-good underdog story to having loads to lose Sunday once they go to the Chiefs within the AFC divisional playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium. They are out of steps ahead — apart from those resulting in the Super Bowl.

“Every year is Super Bowl-or-bust,” security Micah Hyde mentioned. “We want to win a Super Bowl around here. The same held true last year. It holds true this year. That’s what we’re out here playing for. Every year is definitely different, though.”

Take final 12 months, for instance. When the Bills’ breakthrough season ended with a loss to the Chiefs, there was solace to be present in successful a playoff recreation for the primary time since 1995 and reaching the AFC Championship recreation for the primary time since 1993.

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott AP; Getty Images

It will probably be tougher for the Bills to discover a pick-me-up Sunday as a result of the marginally favored Chiefs are beatable. It didn’t appear that approach final 12 months within the AFC title recreation, however since then Kansas City was routed by the Buccaneers within the Super Bowl LV and began this season with a 3-4 report, together with a blowout dwelling loss to Buffalo.

“They are the mecca of the AFC,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen mentioned. “To be in three AFC Championships in a row and two Super Bowls in a row, that’s the type of level we want to be. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

The Bills ought to have endurance as contenders for so long as Allen, 25, and head coach Sean McDermott, 47, stay collectively.

But the championship clock is likely to be ticking for others overseeing this five-year rise: Assistant normal supervisor Joe Schoen already has been employed away as Giants GM. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who has held the job since McDermott began in 2017, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who joined the workers in 2018, each are interviewing to be head coaches with the Giants, Dolphins and Bears.

“I want this game for my team so that we can take that next step because we have a bad taste in our mouths,” heart Mitch Morse mentioned. “Not so much from this game last year against this team, but just with what we felt like we have. These moments are fleeting for every player.”

Nobody must persuade a Bills fan: Four straight Super Bowl appearances gave technique to a 17-year playoff drought. Just like the best way a 50-year championship drought was painful for Chiefs followers till they broke by in 2020.

“We understand they are a different caliber than a lot of organizations,” Bills left deal with Dion Dawkins mentioned. “They got the whole thing done.”

The time has come for the Bills to be measured towards the Chiefs, not on progress.