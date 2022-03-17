Bills make it Von Miller-time in Buffalo; sign Howard, too

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It’s Von Miller time in Buffalo.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver earlier than being traded to the Los Angeles Rams final season and profitable the NFL championship.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a younger group of beginning linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo taking part in a hybrid fashion protection, there’s an opportunity for Miller to supply an out of doors pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 profession sacks.

Though listed as a linebacker all through his profession, Miller was known as a defensive finish by Buffalo.

The Bills additionally introduced reaching a one-year settlement to signal tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first 5 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The splashy additions got here on the opening day of free company, and had been made by the two-time defending AFC East champions who had little or no room to maneuver below the wage cap. The Bills opened the day by restructuring the contract of security Micah Hyde to unlock about $4.5 million in wage cap house.

Miller joins a protection which allowed the fewest yards within the NFL final season, however unraveled in a 42-36 time beyond regulation loss to Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff recreation. With 13 seconds remaining, Buffalo allowed the Chiefs to realize 31 yards on two performs to arrange Harrison Butker’s 49-yard subject aim as time expired.

Kansas City then opened time beyond regulation by marching 75 yards on eight performs to win the sport on Travis Kelce’s 8-yard landing catch.

Miller had 4 sacks in 4 playoffs video games with Los Angeles, together with two within the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl win over Cincinnati.

The rebuilding Broncos traded Miller to Los Angeles on Nov. 2 whereas he had been nursing an ankle harm. He compelled a fumble and had 5 sacks in eight begins with Los Angeles.

Story continues

Miller joins a new-look Bills protection which added bulk up entrance by agreeing to signal defensive tackles JaQuan Jones and Tim Settle in free company. The two exchange the lack of Harrison Phillips.

Miller’s addition additionally makes it unsure whether or not the Bills will re-sign move rusher Jerry Hughes, who accomplished the ultimate 12 months of his contract after spending the previous 9 seasons in Buffalo.

Buffalo additionally wound up with extra house below the cap when free-agent working J.D. McKissic reversed his choice to signal with the Bills to as a substitute stay in Washington.

Howard provides a pass-catching presence to an offense that stands to lose receivers Emmanuel Sanders, who’s considering retirement, and Cole Beasley, who has been granted permission to barter a commerce.

Howard had 14 catches for 135 yards and a landing final season whereas overshadowed principally by Rob Gronkowski’s presence. A former first-round draft select of Alabama, Howard’s greatest season got here in 2018, when he 34 catches for 565 yards and 5 TDs.

He has the potential of lining up reverse Dawson Knox, who’s coming off a profession 12 months with 49 catches, 587 yards and 9 touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL