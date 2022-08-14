Bills ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza rockets 82-yard kick in preseason game

The Punt God is amongst us.

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza lived as much as his nickname by unleashing an 82-yard kick Saturday in opposition to the Colts throughout Buffalo’s first preseason recreation.

The kick, which occurred within the waning seconds of the second quarter, went from close to Buffalo’s 10-yard line to bouncing into Indianapolis’ finish zone.

Bills rookie Matt Araiza booted an enormous 82-yard punt that went into the Colts’ finish zone. FOX

The 2022 sixth-round decide gained his godly punting reputation while playing at San Diego State by producing huge punts which may stretch whole soccer fields – form of like Saturday’s kick.

For his punting prowess, Araiza received the 2021 Ray Guy Award for averaging a historic 51.2 yards a punt.