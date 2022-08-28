Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the face of a significant public backlash and inner questions over the choice to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by slicing the rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the participant and two school teammates gang-raped a teen final fall.

The determination to chop ties with their sixth-round draft select of San Diego State comes after Buffalo cleared the best way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.

The Bills opted then to maintain Araiza even whereas being conscious of the allegations made towards him since late July. The group then stood by the participant by saying it “conducted a thorough examination” into the matter a day after the lawsuit was filed.

Araiza’s launch begins to ease a disaster which has shaken the group as mirrored by coach Sean McDermott having problem containing his feelings whereas discussing the scenario following a 21-0 preseason loss at Carolina on Friday night time.

Without being particular, McDermott stated he was unaware of a number of the revelations that got here out as soon as the lawsuit was filed a day earlier, and repeatedly stated the group has work to do to get to the reality.

“It’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott stated referring to Buffalo’s fanbase. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”

McDermott made the decision to carry out Araiza from enjoying towards Carolina. The participant watched the sport from an undisclosed location whereas additionally issuing an announcement by his agent, Joe Linta, which learn: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Without one other punter on the roster, third-string quarterback Matt Barkley dealt with the punting duties.

A lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court accused Araiza and two teammates of raping a then-17-year-old lady at a Halloween social gathering at an off-campus dwelling the place Araiza had been dwelling. A San Diego police investigation has been turned over to the district legal professional’s workplace to find out whether or not to pursue costs. DA spokeswoman Tanya Sierra stated Friday there was no timeline as to how lengthy a choice will take.

In Buffalo, the main target shifts to why the Bills weren’t conscious of the allegations towards Araiza when deciding on the San Diego State participant within the sixth spherical of the draft in April. Though he was school soccer’s prime punter final yr, and earned the nickname “Punt God” due to a booming left leg, Araiza was the third punter chosen within the draft.

It’s unclear whether or not Araiza knowledgeable the NFL in regards to the allegations within the months main as much as the draft.

Executives from two completely different groups instructed The Associated Press they grew to become conscious of Araiza’s involvement in an incident in the course of the draft course of, however neither individual knew the extent of the allegations. Executives from three different groups stated they’d no information of the allegations towards Araiza earlier than the draft and solely realized of the incident Thursday. All the folks spoke to The AP on situation of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Though it’s unclear when the Bills first grew to become conscious of the allegations, they knew by the top of July when Dan Gilleon, the lawyer representing the alleged sufferer recognized within the lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” contacted the group’s authorized counsel, Kathryn D’Angelo, by electronic mail.

“She seemed like she was concerned. She says she’ll get back to me, and then she never did,” Gilleon stated. “I even followed up and said, `Hey, you guys haven’t talked to me and called me back like you said you would.′ And they just ignored that, too.”

Without saying when, Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, stated he additionally knowledgeable his shopper to be upfront and inform the Bills in regards to the allegations. Armstrong stated he additionally saved in common contact with the Bills over the previous month to offer particulars of his personal investigation into what occurred.

“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong stated.

The Bills additionally carried out what they referred to as a “thorough examination,” which ultimately led to their determination to chop Haack.

The Bills additionally knowledgeable the NFL of the incident as soon as they have been made conscious of it, an individual accustomed to the scenario instructed The AP. The individual, talking on situation of anonymity due to the delicate nature of the matter, wasn’t sure of the timeline.

The NFL declined to remark besides to say it was conscious of the matter.

Associated Press author Julie Watson and AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL