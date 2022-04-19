Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has accused a senior minister of including “fuel to the bin fire of lies” about energy payments and renewable power.

Mr Chalmers hit again on Tuesday after Energy Minister Angus Taylor criticised Labor’s promised $78bn transformation of the electrical energy grid.

“Angus Taylor has been forced into another absolutely humiliating admission today that the numbers he cooked up and put in the papers are complete and utter rubbish,” Mr Chalmers advised reporters in Brisbane.

“These are numbers from a minister you can‘t take seriously, in a government you can’t take seriously on climate change.”

Mr Chalmers spoke to journalists after visiting Brisbane electrical car charging producer Tritium with Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning.

The Opposition Leader used a press convention to announce extra particulars of Labor‘s “Powering Australia” plan to overhaul the nation’s electrical energy sector, which he mentioned would create 604,000 jobs, drive down family payments and scale back emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.

Mr Albanese claimed media reporting of presidency modelling that indicated his plan would enhance electrical energy costs was a “scare campaign” primarily based on “a view that somehow renewables aren‘t the cheapest form of new energy”.

More to come back