Bindi shares adorable clip of baby girl

Bindi Irwin has left her Instagram followers in awe after the brand new mum shared an cute video of her little lady over the weekend.

The conservation advocate gave delivery to Grace Warrior in March final 12 months and posted a video exhibiting simply how grown up she is now

In the clip, Grace may be seen taking part in with a tennis ball earlier than “learning how to share” it with the household’s pet canine, Piggy.

The toddler then beams with pleasure as she crawls across the carpet throughout their down time.

“Learning how to share the ball. Sweethearts,” the proud mum captioned the candy video.

It has since been ‘liked’ greater than 63,000 occasions with followers leaving a whole bunch of feedback on the “precious” toddler.

“She is just beautiful. sending love and hug from Victoria, British, Columbia, Canada,” one girl wrote.

“Aww so precious,” mentioned one other, whereas a 3rd added: “Literally so adorable”.

It comes because the 24-year-old just lately opened up about her anxieties since changing into a mom.

“Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my life,” Bindi mentioned within the season premiere of her actuality present Crikey! It’s a Baby, in response to TV Week journal.

“I’ve never worried so much in my life, because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy a hundred per cent of the time.

“But I’m also happier than ever, just being with my family and enjoying time together.”

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, 25, tied the knot in March 2020 and welcomed their daughter Grace the next 12 months on the couple’s first wedding ceremony anniversary.

Bindi’s mom Terri, who now runs Australia Zoo after her husband Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin’s demise, informed Entertainment Tonight: “[Grace] has got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife … Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her.”