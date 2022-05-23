‘Biodiesel plays a key role in the decarbonization of transport’

Kristell Guizouarn, president of EBB and Group Regulatory Affairs Director at Groupe Avril

Phasing out fossil fuels within the transport sector and different features of life is now not only a local weather change subject. The warfare in Ukraine has emphasised the urgency in decreasing the EU’s dependence on fossil fuels. That’s the place sustainable biofuels from crops, wastes and residues come into the image.

POLITICO Studio talked to Kristell Guizouarn, the president of the European Biodiesel Board (EBB), a non-profit group bringing collectively EU producers of biodiesel from all feedstocks. She spoke in regards to the Fit for 55 bundle and the way sustainable biodiesel may help to decarbonize Europe’s power and transport sectors.

Q. EU international locations have an enormous problem forward of them: phasing out fossil fuels to scale back greenhouse fuel emissions from transport by 90 % by 2050. How can biodiesel assist the EU to realize that purpose?

A. Transport is a posh sector, requiring a variety of options to maneuver away from fossil fuels. Switching to electrical autos is not going to be sufficient to achieve the 2030 local weather targets, and highway transport electrification is not going to occur in a single day, with at this time’s buses, vans, and vehicles set to stay on the highway for years.

Sustainable biodiesel is likely one of the options already serving to decrease emissions from transport considerably. Every ton of biodiesel changing fossil gasoline saves over three tons of direct CO2 emissions. It could be blended with fossil diesel, or totally substitute it, while not having to vary current infrastructure or engines. And, along with highway transport, additionally it is an answer for maritime and aviation.

Q. In addition to the decarbonization of transport, what are a few of the key advantages of biodiesel?

A. Biodiesel performs an enormous position in producing each gasoline and meals. For instance, over 9 million tons of rapeseed — round 40 % of the biodiesel produced within the EU — are used for the manufacturing of biodiesel, whereas the high-protein byproduct is on the market to farmers as animal feed. So, it’s an enormous win-win that helps the EU meet its local weather targets and offset the necessity for imports of animal feed, whereas offering further income to farmers rising the crops.

Another massive benefit is that trash doesn’t need to be wasted. Waste and recycling firms ship used cooking oil and animal fat generated by customers or industrial processes to fashionable biodiesel refineries — supporting the EU’s round financial system and decreasing emissions.

And then there’s glycerin, bio-naphtha, lecithin, bio-LPG, and several other biochemicals, all byproducts from refineries to exchange fossil fuel-based chemical substances in on a regular basis merchandise reminiscent of cosmetics, meals and polymers.

Q. Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has highlighted the pressing have to displace fossil fuels. What has been the impression of the warfare on the biodiesel business within the EU?

A. The warfare in Ukraine has disrupted the availability of sure commodities reminiscent of sunflower and corn, and has generated a excessive volatility available on the market, in addition to greater power costs. That has resulted in some critics saying that the EU’s demand for ethanol and biodiesel exacerbates meals safety considerations. But biodiesel manufacturing doesn’t scale back the supply of meals. It’s the other: biodiesel manufacturing solely makes use of the surplus fat that can’t be consumed as meals. So, by cultivating extra biodiesel crops we add extra protein to the meals provide. We wouldn’t have this a lot European rapeseed if the biodiesel market didn’t exist.

Moreover, any nationwide measures aiming at decreasing gasoline costs by decreasing biofuels’ incorporation mandates wouldn’t obtain their desired impression. Instead, they’d trigger critical harm to the European agriculture sector, in addition to meals provide, protein and power independence, additionally jeopardizing our battle in opposition to local weather change.

Q. The European Commission has put ahead a revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED) as a part of the Fit for 55 bundle. What would you wish to see within the ultimate textual content?

A. The total renewables targets must be the best doable for the EU to realize its Green Deal targets. That’s why we help rising the greenhouse fuel depth discount goal within the transport sector from 13 % to at the very least 16 % by 2030.

To meet elevated decarbonization targets — and, in return, the rising market demand for biodiesel — it’s key to couple particular incentives for sectors which might be troublesome to decarbonize, reminiscent of heavy-duty autos, aviation and maritime, with secure and long-term regulatory help for all sustainable feedstocks.

The Commission proposal upholds the 7 % restrict on how a lot crop-based biofuel can be utilized within the transport sector and counted towards the renewable power targets of EU international locations. It is important to at the very least preserve this stage. That’s why it’s regarding to see some MEPs and stakeholders pushing to scale back the share of crop-based biofuels.

Q. What different insurance policies within the Fit for 55 bundle might assist industries increase the usage of sustainable biofuels like biodiesel?

A. First and foremost, it’s vital to have a coherent EU coverage framework for all transport modes abiding by a single set of sustainability standards. The proposed definition of sustainable aviation fuels within the ReFuelEU Aviation regulation must be modified to incorporate all sustainable biodiesel together with crop-based, to align with the RED. In the identical vein, the FuelEU Maritime regulation must be harmonized with the RED guidelines.

We additionally suppose that greater ranges of biodiesel mixing — reminiscent of B10, B100 and HVO100 — must be additional incentivized for highway transport, particularly for heavy-duty autos. Those high-level biodiesel blends are in the intervening time used much less because of a scarcity of regulatory incentives and pricing, though an uptick of biodiesel means an extra shift away from fossil fuels.

Finally, EU CO2 requirements for autos solely account for tailpipe emissions, which is known as ‘tank-to-wheel’. This strategy favors electrical vehicles and fails to incentivize biofuels with a decrease greenhouse fuel emissions footprint. That is why we suggest to maneuver towards a ‘well-to-wheel’ strategy that accounts for your complete cycle. For vehicles, we see that the ‘tank-to-wheel’ strategy is prevailing. But we hope that EU regulators will undertake a extra inclusive strategy for the upcoming regulation on heavy-duty autos.

Q. How do you see the usage of biodiesel evolving over the approaching many years?

A. We anticipate a pointy enhance within the demand for renewable fuels. The revised RED, FuelEU Maritime and ReFuelEU Aviation mandates are projected to greater than double the demand for renewable liquid fuels by 2030. Biodiesel can be essential to reply to this rising demand — particularly for these transport modes the place electrification isn’t a possible choice.