Biometric mass surveillance: New study warns of Chinese surveillancemethods in Europe

Tomorrow, 4 February, the Greens/European Free Alliance Group within the European Parliament will current a brand new research on the impression of mass biometric surveillance, resembling facial recognition software program, on human rights in Europe. Citing alarming instances from France, the UK and Romania, the research clearly exhibits the dangers and risks of those applied sciences.

It is the primary research to comprehensively analyze the impression of facial and behavioural recognition software program on human rights in liberal democracies from a democratic coverage perspective, portray a dystopian image. In advance of tomorrow‘s public presentation, we’re already offering correspondents with the complete evaluation [1] in addition to a abstract [2] at the moment.

Also at the moment, the Winter Olympics will open in Beijing, China, in opposition to a backdrop of great human rights issues. However, within the run-up to the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, organisers in Europe are additionally wanting into the potential of growing biometric mass surveillance at sporting occasions. In doing so, politicians would intentionally settle for the lack of privateness, limitation on freedom of expression, and the division of society and discrimination.

Patrick Breyer, Pirate MEP and chief of his parliamentary group’s marketing campaign for a ban on biometric mass surveillance, stated: “France, which currently holds the EU Presidency and is the host country for the 2024 Olympic Games, is pioneering this surveillance technology in Europe. There is a real danger that biometric mass surveillance will be established in Europe via the Olympic Games. Our study is therefore perfectly suited to prove wrong the image of accuracy that this technology has and counter its creeping normalisation. We urgently need a ban on these error-prone surveillance technologies if we do not want to end up with a Chinese-style EU. With error rates of up to 99 percent, ineffective facial surveillance technology has nothing to do with targeted searches. The same goes for biometric behavioural surveillance and so-called “video lie detectors.”

Background

The use of biometric surveillance applied sciences is the topic of intense debate inside the EU. While the EU Parliament known as for a ban on such expertise in October 2021 [3], the EU Commission in addition to conservative voices are in favour of it. Civil society campaigns such because the residents initiative ‘Reclaim Your Face’, oppose the usage of facial and behavioural recognition software program.[4]

