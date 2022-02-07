Bipartisan Wisconsin Business Coalition Backs Elections Head

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of distinguished Wisconsin enterprise leaders is voicing help for the state’s embattled elections administrator, her employees and native election officers, issuing a letter Monday backing Meagan Wolfe whilst Republicans have known as for her resignation and pursued investigations into how the 2020 election was run.

The Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy Coalition, fashioned final yr, despatched letters providing “sincere gratitude and full support” to Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and greater than 1,800 municipal clerks who run elections within the battleground state.

“This is just such a critical issue to me and others in this group,” Tom Florsheim, chairman and CEO of Milwaukee-based Weyco Group and a signer of the letter, mentioned in an interview. “For me, I’m publicly stepping up for really the first time maybe ever because I see this as so critical in terms of what’s happening here threatening democracy.”

Florsheim, a Democrat, mentioned the group deliberately reached out to enterprise leaders who had voted for and donated to Republicans up to now, together with Austin Ramirez, CEO of Husco, and Paul Sweeney, accomplice of PS Capital Partners.

Other signers included Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum; Matthew Levatich, the previous president and CEO of Harley-Davidson; and Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.

Florsheim mentioned he hoped the Republican-controlled Legislature takes discover and may “rethink some of what they’re trying to do.”

“We just see it as an existential threat to stability here in the state,” Florsheim mentioned of the assaults on the integrity of the election. “If we have people question every election and we go through all this turmoil, that’s going to make our state look bad and it affects businesses.”

Republican strain on state and native elections officers elevated exponentially after Donald Trump refused to concede his defeat to President Joe Biden in Wisconsin. Biden received by almost 21,000 votes, an final result that has withstood recounts, investigations and lawsuits. There is not any proof of widespread fraud, as Trump and others have falsely claimed.

Still, Republicans who management the Wisconsin Legislature have known as for scrapping the bipartisan elections fee, created by the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2016, forcing commissioners to resign and ousting Wolfe. Republican candidates for governor additionally help dissolving the state fee.

Republican candidates for secretary of state are working on the platform of transferring elections administration duties again to that workplace, a job it hasn’t had for greater than 40 years. There can also be an ongoing Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election that’s embroiled in quite a few court docket battles. The elections fee is preventing a subpoena it acquired in search of an enormous array of information and a non-public interview with Wolfe.

Florsheim decried the investigation being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, accusing him of harassing and threatening elections officers.

“It just makes you shake your head and make you wonder what’s going on here,” Florsheim mentioned.

Wolfe has refused to resign and has known as assaults in opposition to her “baseless.” She was appointed director by the fee in 2019 and confirmed unanimously by the Republican-controlled Senate for a time period ending in the course of 2023.

Current and former election officers have repeatedly warned that the unrelenting makes an attempt to discredit Biden’s win have led to an erosion of public confidence in elections and threats of bodily violence in opposition to election employees. They fear that longtime election officers shall be pushed from their jobs, making a vacuum of expertise that in some instances may very well be crammed by partisan actors.

“We will continue to call upon our colleagues and peers to stand with us, support the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and commit to efforts that defend our democracy from further attack,” the letter mentioned.

The letter follows an analogous one despatched final yr by a bipartisan group of greater than 50 election consultants from throughout the nation calling Wolfe “one of the most highly-skilled election administrators in the country.”

