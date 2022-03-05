Bipasha Basu In A Dilemma Over This “Sweet” Surprise; See Pic

When it involves staying in form, not all celebrities depend on insanely restrictive meal plans. There are some who let free infrequently and provides in to temptations, regardless that it could imply a couple of additional hours within the fitness center later. And that is precisely the rationale we like Bipasha Basu! The actress is a self-confessed foodie and doesn’t thoughts indulging her taste buds once in a while, She has an timeless love for conventional Indian sweets — her responsible pleasure. So, when a field of motichoor laddoos arrived at her Mumbai house all the best way from Lucknow, the actress was in a quandary.

Sharing a video of the mouth-watering sweets on Instagram Stories, Bipasha Basu is heard saying, “I don’t know if my friends Ayaz and Jannat love me or not. They have just arrived from Lucknow with these.” After a brief pause, she continues, “You know what happens to me when I see these. God save me.” Take a look at the mouth watering sweets here:

Screengrab from an Instagram story by Bipasha Basu.

Though Bipasha Basu is a foodie, she maintains a balance between her diet and training program. Time and again she gives us a peek into her culinary adventures. The actress recently shared her desi meal diaries with us. We could see paratha and what appeared to be a dry aloo matar dish in the photo. A bowl of masala dal was also there. We could see larger bowls of curry and rice on the table. There was another side dish that appeared to be made of potatoes. “Food coma”, Bipasha captioned the picture. Take a take a look at it here,

Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh, loved a stupendous cake on Valentine’s Day. Karan, like Bipasha, is a passionate foodie. The Valentine’s Day dessert was a multilayer cake with a cream filling and crumb coat with unique fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries on prime. “Happy Valentine’s Day”, mentioned the cake topper, which additionally had “Monkey love” scrawled on it. Click here to try Bipasha and Karan’s scrumptious Valentine’s Day deal with.

Bipasha Basu’s meals diaries are so lovely.

