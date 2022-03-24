Birbhum Violence Updates: Mamata Banerjee To Visit Violence-Hit Village Today

Bengal Violence: Charred our bodies have been discovered a day later, largely belonging to at least one household.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will right now go to Bogtui village in Birbhum, the place homes have been set on fireplace shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered. She asserted that that strict motion could be taken towards the perpetrators of violence.

Eight individuals, together with three ladies and two kids, have been locked of their houses and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday in what was believed to be retaliation after an area Trinamool Congress chief was killed in a crude bomb assault. Charred our bodies have been discovered a day later, largely belonging to at least one household.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, the Trinamool Congress chief stated, “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government… Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.

Here are the Updates on the Birbhum violence case:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.