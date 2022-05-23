Bird’s Dragons NRL deal finally done

Jack Bird’s contract saga is lastly over with the St George Illawarra star signing a brand new two-year deal to stick with the NRL membership.

Bird lastly put pen to paper on the brand new contract on Monday afternoon, protecting him on the membership till the top of 2024.

It’s believed the deal additionally features a mutual possibility for the 2 events to increase on the identical phrases for the 2025 season, giving Bird the third 12 months he needed.

The former NSW State of Origin consultant had lengthy remained one of many greatest names on the open marketplace for subsequent season.

Originally signed by the Dragons in 2020, the back-rower had attracted curiosity from each Parramatta and Wests Tigers for subsequent season.

But whereas he at one stage claimed the Dragons had pulled a suggestion off the desk throughout the summer season, Bird had at all times appeared probably to stick with his junior membership.

“St George Illawarra is where I first started my career and I’m proud to remain a Dragon,” Bird mentioned.

“The club gave me the chance to come back and play first grade after all the injuries I faced earlier in my career.

“It has been a possibility I’m grateful for and one which I’ve loved over the previous 18 months notably with the help of my household and mates shut by.”