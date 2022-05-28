Birmingham Bears survive late Derbyshire surge to win high-scoring thriller

Birmingham Bears 200 for six (Hose 55, Benjamin 48*) beat Derbyshire 197 for 8 (Guest 54, Lintott 2-30, Briggs 2-30) by three runs

Birmingham Bears survived a late Derbyshire Falcons surge to win an exciting Vitality Blast North Group sport at Derby by three runs.

The Bears seemed on target for a convincing win when Adam Hose scored 55 from 31 balls and Chris Benjamin an unbeaten 43 from 18 together with 5 sixes because the fifth wicket pair plundered 98 from 42 balls.

The Bears smashed 89 off the final 5 overs to succeed in 200 for the second night running however the Falcons fought again and got here near pulling off what would have been their greatest T20 run chase.

Brooke Guest ‘s 54 from 34 balls nearly swung the sport in a dramatic finale however Craig Miles stored his nerve because the Falcons completed on 197 for 8.

Chris Benjamin smashed 5 sixes on his method to 43 not out•PA Images through Getty Images

The Bears demolished Northamptonshire the earlier evening so it seemed ominous for the Falcons when Paul Stirling took 5 boundaries from the primary two overs.

The Irishman pulled Sam Conners deep into the group within the fourth however when he tried to repeat the shot off the subsequent ball, he holed out to deep midwicket.

Alex Davies ramped George Scrimshaw for six to take the Bears to 54 for 1 on the finish of the powerplay however Jacob Bethell’s try and drive the quick bowler excessive landed within the palms of mid off.

Scrimshaw used the brief ball effectively to stem the run stream and when Sam Hain was stumped stepping out to drive Mark Watt and Davies was caught behind slicing at Mattie McKiernan, the Bears had slipped to 89 for 4.

After McKiernan completed his spell, the Falcons seemed like proscribing the Bears to round 160 however Hose and Benjamin reduce unfastened within the final 5 overs.

Watt went for twenty-four within the sixteenth and after Hose drove Kerr for six to succeed in 50 off 28 balls, Benjamin smashed him for 2 extra maximums with one other 24 coming from the nineteenth.

Hose pulled Conners to deep midwicket however that ushered in Carlos Brathwaite for a brutal cameo. It left Derbyshire needing to drag off an unlikely chase and their probabilities had been dented when Shan Masood drove Danny Briggs to mid off within the third over.

Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen gave the Falcons hope however after they fell in consecutive overs, the sport seemed up.

The Falcons required an inconceivable 112 off 10 overs however McKiernan and Guest raised the hopes of the house supporters by including 48 from 26 balls with Brathwaite conceding 21 off the sixteenth over.

Henry Brookes added to the drama when he was taken off for 2 head-high full tosses within the 18th over however Brathwaite responded with an outstanding over to go away the Falcons needing 18 off six balls.

Guest reduce Miles to the purpose boundary after which drove him for six earlier than a no ball shifted the percentages once more, however after he picked out Bethell at deep midwicket, Miles recovered impressively to see the Bears over the road.