‘Bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides’ – Krunal’s wife shares emotional post for Pandya brothers ahead of IPL 2022

For the primary time in IPL, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya is not going to be enjoying for a similar franchise and Krunal’s spouse, Pankhuri Sharma, got here up with an emotional message on Instagram for the brothers forward of the upcoming season. Hardik and Krunal have performed an vital half within the Mumbai Indians setup for the previous few years and have gained numerous video games on their very own.

However, the duo from Baroda wasn’t retained by the Mumbai franchise forward of IPL 2022 season. Hardik was drafted in by the brand new franchise Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crores and was made the captain of the facet, whereas Krunal joined the opposite new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.25 crores.

A bit of pleasure to watching you each develop: Pankhuri Sharma

Pankhuri recalled the time from when she has been cheering for the Pandya brothers within the IPL from the stands, and was a bit upset that the duo is not going to be plying their trades for a similar franchise. However, she talked about in regards to the development of each the gamers within the Indian circuit and reminded Hardik that she will probably be up cheering for him as effectively.

“To my best boys!! From the last 6 years I have cheered for both of u from the same stand but this time it’s going to be different. A bit of pain to see you both on opposite sides and a bit of excitement to watch u both grow in your own ways and terms. @hardikpandya93 Bubs I’ll be there cheering for you from the other side of the stand !! Now and always [love]” Pankhuri captioned the Instagram submit.

The IPL 2022 commences from the twenty sixth of March and can go on till the twenty ninth of May, with 70 league video games scheduled. The match will probably be held in 4 venues in Maharashtra to scale back the chance of contracting the Covid-19 virus via journey.