Dr Stepanov, who regulates the state’s booming lobbying trade and advises state MPs on integrity issues, gave discover in January she would go away her place halfway by her second three-year appointment.

Her departure date had not but been launched, and Dr Stepanov stated she was grateful to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk acknowledging it was her prerogative to launch the date.

Dr Stepanov stated she wrote to Ms Palaszczuk on March 8, explaining she was obligation certain to stay in her place till December 30, or till “such time as allows for thought and appropriate resolution of the matters in the public interest”.

“In the meantime, I certainly look forward to continuing to perform the very important functions of the Integrity Commissioner,” she stated.

“Prior to my leaving I would like to revise the code of conduct for lobbyists and put a revised draft to the committee for its consideration.”