Bitcoin runaway Peter Foster gets bail despite six-month disappearance
He faces the identical $2 million Bitcoin rip-off allegations alleged in NSW courts, with the case transferred to Queensland to prosecute.
On Friday, Foster’s barrister Russell Pearce conceded it might be “churlish” of him to say “there is no risk with Mr Foster”, however he stated Foster absconding from NSW to Victoria was “not a simple case”.
Pearce argued on the day Foster ditched his ankle monitoring bracelet, he bought warning upfront that fees towards him could be dropped within the Sydney court docket, so he fled beforehand whereas nonetheless on bail.
Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook informed the court docket Foster ditched his monitoring bracelet at 11.37am, however his fees weren’t formally dropped in court docket till 2pm.
However, crucially, Foster was by no means formally charged with breaching his bail situations by not being within the Sydney court docket that day.
Cook argued Foster had been convicted of 11 dishonesty offences in 4 international locations previously, and he had assumed 20 recognized aliases over time.
Cook stated Foster had additionally beforehand been convicted of falsifying passports, interfering with witnesses, and escaping custody.
Magistrate Janice Crawford stated it was a “difficult decision”, however she granted Foster bail.
She stated a variety of allegations towards him had been contested, and she or he didn’t have entry to the total particulars of the case towards him at this stage.
However, Foster was launched below strict situations.
He should dwell together with his sister at Mount Tamborine – inland from the Gold Coast, report back to police three days every week, put on an ankle monitoring bracelet, not journey greater than 50 kilometres from his sister’s dwelling, abide by a curfew, and never go away the state or nation.
Foster’s case might be talked about in Southport Magistrates Court once more on June 16.