Bitstamp appoints new global CEO | bitstamp, ceo, jb graftieaux, julian sawyer, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchange, crypto regulation | FinanceAsia

Luxembourg-registered crypto change, Bitstamp, has announced the appointment of JB Graftieaux as international CEO, efficient May 7, 2022.

The information follows the appointment of Ave King as Asia Pacific chief compliance officer earlier this yr, with the area primed to set the precedent for fast-evolving international crypto regulation.

A spokesperson for Bitstamp advised FinanceAsia that with the brand new appointment, the agency’s strategic imaginative and prescient stays focussed on rising the corporate as a globally recognised model.

“Asia Pacific is a crucial area inside this total technique. Our long-term outlook on the area is excellent, particularly as we proceed to introduce new and revolutionary…