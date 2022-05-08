Bivol beats Alvarez, retains WBA title

WBA mild heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has retained his title by defeating Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by unanimous resolution.

The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a model of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) simply the second defeat of his profession in Las Vegas on Saturday night time.

Alvarez moved again as much as the heaviest weight of his profession to contend for the 175-pound title, having fought at mild heavyweight only one different time when beating Sergey Kovalev in late 2019.

After opening the combat with a trio of very shut rounds, it was clear Bivol would be capable to utilise his benefits with attain and top, to pepper Alvarez and maintain him off when charging together with his energy punches.

Alvarez tried, at occasions, to make use of his intimidating ways to taunt Bivol.

With a rematch clause within the contract, Alvarez stated afterward within the ring he wished a rematch with the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian champion.

Bivol responded: “No problem.”

In the co-main occasion at 140 kilos, Montana Love (18-0-1, 10 KOs) beat Gabriel Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous resolution with an identical scores from all three judges (114-112). With the win, Love solidifies himself as a contender within the junior welterweight division.