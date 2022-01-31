Bizarre detail baffles MAFS viewers

Season 9 of beloved actuality TV experiment MAFS has kicked off with a foot phobia, a sassy spouse and one very odd coincidence.

MAFS viewers could have discovered themselves the primary doomed couple of the season.

Season 9 of Married At First Sight kicked off with a bang on Channel 9 Monday evening, with followers lapping up the early hints of an ill-matched pair.

Self-confessed “sassy, judgmental” profession girl Tamara was fast to cross judgment on her groom over considerations surrounding his hospitality profession, assuming 33-year-old Brent labored in a nightclub.

“Why does he work in a nightclub? That does kind of worry me a little bit ‘cause I don’t want to date another party boy. That’s not appealing,” she informed producers after their nuptials, declaring “Average just isn’t for me”.

“I work for a big corporate company Monday to Friday, and I want someone who has achieved something in life. That’s what I’ve done,” she added.

Soon sufficient, Brent clarified his function concerned company operations for a hospitality group, leaving Tamara consuming her phrases … Until she discovered herself irked by his desk manners.

It appeared some harm was completed, with Brent — who foolishly revealed his foot phobia to the artful producers — slamming her close-mindedness and labelling her a “snob”.

His greatest man Levi wasn’t impressed by Tamara’s remarks both.

Viewers took to social media to air their ideas on the pairing, suspecting they’ll be the primary to unravel.

There was one different element in the course of the episode that had viewers speaking — a weird coincidence in marriage ceremony one between Selin and Andrew.

Both their aunts had their arms strapped.

Tonight’s premiere comes after former contestant Mikey Pembroke lashed out at the show, claiming nobody is paid to be on it.

Speaking to information.com.au’s podcast I’ve Got News For You, former contestant Mikey Pembroke stated he and bride Natasha Spencer weren’t paid for his or her look on the present.

“You don’t get paid at all – this is a thing that needs to change,” he informed host Andrew Bucklow.

“They give you an allowance to live off, but they don’t pay you. So you don’t actually have to claim it as tax.”

Mikey added that in his season, the allowance was “about 1000 bucks”.

“But the show makes an incredible amount of money. And say you were on, you know, a TV show that does really well, you have to get paid more and more because it’s doing so well. And that’s the way it should be for MAFS.”

He went on to elucidate that it wasn’t honest, contemplating the contestants had been those dealing with the general public backlash in the course of the controversial collection.

“They’re the ones putting themselves out there, and then the channel makes millions and millions of dollars in advertising,” Mikey stated.

“And this is one of my pet hates – the guys and girls on the show are getting nothing, they’re getting an allowance. They’re giving up their jobs, they’re putting themselves out there.”

Mikey stated that individuals “just roll their eyes” once they discover out he as soon as appeared on the present, and that future contestants “don’t know what they’re getting themselves into, they get nothing for it”.

