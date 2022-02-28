Bizarre detail when missing toddler returned

Relieved mother and father of an 18-month-old who was “taken” from a playground observed one thing odd when she was returned to them.

A toddler who her household say was snatched from a southern Perth playground has been returned to her mother and father who observed one thing weird about her look.

The frantic seek for 18-month outdated Audrey started at round midday on Sunday after she was nowhere to be seen from the Kwinana Adventure Park.

Her father Matthew Passmore was solely metres away, getting his household some ice cream when realised his daughter was gone.

He advised 7 News that he felt “a flurry of panic and nerves” when he could not discover his daughter.

“Someone said, ‘I’ve seen your daughter with someone else’ and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” the daddy stated.

“So, I ran around and did laps of the park looking for her.

“It became so surreal.”

Mr Passmore took to social media, saying he believed somebody took his daughter from the playground.

“Have called police but if you are in Kwinana and if you see a 1yr old looking bub in green bathers please let me know asap,” he posted.

His daughter was lacking for about 20 minutes earlier than she was returned to him, however he observed she was sporting completely different garments.

It was reported that two teenage ladies had been seen working away from the park whereas holding a baby, however when involved locals adopted them down the street, they noticed cops already on the scene trying to find Audrey.

At the time of her disappearance, her mom Erin was at work however stated she was distraught when she heard her daughter was lacking.

“Obviously, all these horrible things are going through your head with what happened with Cleo Smith … so I kind of had a bit of a meltdown,” she stated.

While Audrey is now protected and again together with her household, they nonetheless don’t know what occurred to her.

WA Police have been contacted for remark.

Cleo Smith disappeared from a distant West Australian campsite in October final yr and was lacking for 18 days.

Police discovered the four-year-old alive and nicely inside her alleged abductor’s house in Carnarvon after they raided the property.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, has been charged over her disappearance.