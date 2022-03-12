Bizarre flood advice from mega-rich Aussie

Australia’s fiftieth richest lady has taken to Instagram with some unusual recommendation for Australians impacted by the floods.

One of the nation’s richest ladies has posted a video of herself telling victims of the devastating Queensland floods “it’s the time to exercise”.

Recruitment company chief Sarina Russo took to Instagram to publish the weird video from Brisbane, which is at present recovering after it was lashed with horrific floods final week.

Ms Russo, who’s believed to be value about $267 million, informed the victims “fitness is everything” and to “just do it”.

“We’re here overlooking the most beautiful city called Brisbane and sadly last week we had massive floods – once in a hundred year flooding, and it called massive devastation,” she stated to the digicam.

“But you know, when things are going wrong and endorphins are low, this is the time you need to exercise.

“I really believe that fitness is everything.”

The video was posted on Monday afternoon, earlier than the horror floods claimed its thirteenth loss of life in Queensland.

Swathes of Brisbane, Ipswich, Gympie, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast face billions of {dollars} value of harm after months value of rain battered southeast Queensland final week, destroying houses and livelihoods.

Ms Russo spoke of her love for strolling and exercising, and stated the climate was no excuse to cease shifting.

“The desire to get fit every morning, regardless whether it’s raining, whether it’s sunny, whether it’s too hot, whether it’s too cold, icy, snowy, whatever the weather is, if it is to be, it’s up to me,” she stated.

“Your attitude determines your altitude. See you at the top.”

Ms Russo was on Tuesday named Australia’s fiftieth richest lady by the Australian Financial Review.

She owns Australia’s largest privately-owned employment service supplier.

The 70-year-old credit a lot of her success to staying match, and stated people who find themselves obese or drink an excessive amount of will not be “successful”, like her.

“You can say, ‘You’re successful’ but if you’re not fit, you’re overeating, you’re addicted to food, alcohol, drugs, smokes, cigarettes, that’s not success,” she stated.

“Get fit. You know one of the greatest things in my life and my personal goal and my vision, is to stay fit.”