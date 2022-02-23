Bizarre injury floors Aussie in Mexico

An innocuous damage compelled an Aussie star out of a event in Mexico.

Australian John Millman was compelled out of the ATP-500 event in Acapulco in weird circumstances after hitting himself within the eye with a tennis ball.

The 32-year-old was trailing by a set in his first spherical match towards Marcos Giron and was down 2-0 within the second set when his try and cease a ball hit again to him after missed serve went unsuitable.

Millman, strolling again to the baseline at his finish, caught his racquet behind his again to attempt to acquire the ball, just for it to rebound into his eye. He fell to the bottom grabbing at his face.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments together with Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

Millman known as for a medical time-out and tried to play by means of the ache, however his makes an attempt have been in useless.

The Aussie managed to make it by means of three factors earlier than retiring damage and gifting Giron a 7-6 2-0 victory.

Millman may clearly see the humorous aspect of his damage, although.

On his Instagram story, he posted a picture along with his eye bandaged and wrote: “Always got to watch the ball”.

Millman was enjoying the identical opponent he defeated final week on his technique to his first semi-final in additional than a 12 months at Delray Beach, the place his victims included two of the highest 10 seeds.

He additionally impressed within the semi-finals towards Reilly Opelka, pushing the No.2 seed to 3 units over three hours.

Millman wasn’t the one participant to retire damage in Mexico on Wednesday (AEDT).

At the Guadalajara Open, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu retired in her first spherical match towards Aussie Daria Saville.

Hip soreness compelled the Englishwoman to throw within the towel however the match was nonetheless the longest on the WTA Tour up to now this 12 months at three hours and 36 minutes.