Bizarre RAT scheme behind QR sign

Convenience retailer chain 7-Eleven has discovered itself on the centre of a thriller plan to promote RAT checks.

The laborious to seek out checks had been on supply for $300 a packet for decide up at a Sydney 7-Eleven retailer however the retailer in query had no information of it. The individual promoting the checks has insisted all the things was above board and so they merely had spare kits to promote.

An enormous scarcity of the checks has led some folks to take determined measures to get their palms on them.

It comes scorching on the heels of a Melbourne cafe which was criticised for providing a two-pack of checks for orders over $159.

The consumer watchdog has said it has “significant concerns” over the retail price of rapid antigen tests (RATs) which in some cases has seen a single check, which wholesales for between $3.95 and $11.45, marked as much as as a lot as $70 a pop.

There stays an enormous scarcity of the checks round Australia.

On Tuesday, black and white crudely made indicators appeared round Sydney’s busy Central station saying ‘Available; rapid antigen tests” and sporting a giant QR code.

The QR code directed to a page where a box of 20 Panbio branded Covid-19 rapid tests, made by US firm Abbott Laboratories were for sale for $300.

Several pharmacy websites have the identical product on sale for $250 or cheaper but that is discounted from $300.

The text on the page said the kit “was purchased while overseas”.

“The kit is no longer needed. I can provide free delivery to CBD and surrounding areas at a date or time of your choice”.

When you clicked on the option to pick up, it directed you to a 7-Eleven store in the city.

News.com.au understands that 7-Eleven had no knowledge of the sale. Rather an enterprising local resident advertised the tests for sale and used the store as a drop off point due to it being brightly lit.

The man selling the tests told news.com.au he had bought several packs of 20 kits during a holiday.

“I was travelling with a person and we had a three week holiday planned across a few countries in Asia. Some of the countries mandate daily RAT and require you to upload evidence each day,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“I purchased enough kits to see us both through the period we were travelling with a small buffer just in case.”

However he came back to Australia early with three packs of tests he no longer needed.

“I tried using Facebook marketplace, eBay, Gumtree etc. But found that each platform had complicated guidelines around the sale of RAT.

“The only solution was to have a good old fashioned garage sale and luckily we can do that virtually using (QR codes) to remain Covid safe.”

He said he chose 7-Eleven as a pick up point simply because it was close by, was well lit and had CCTV.

“So it seemed like a safe option”.

He said he only charged enough to cover his expenses.

The desperate search for RATs has led some businesses to offer them as an incentive to customers – which has not gone down well.

Melbourne coffee roasters, St. Ali were lashed on social media after the company ran an offer to include a free two-pack of Rapid Antigen Tests on orders over $159.

However, the move drew immense criticism on social media, with people labelling the promotion as “tacky” and “unethical,” and others swearing off the brand.

ACCC calls out ‘outrageous’ RAT costs

Rapid checks can now be used as conformation of a Covid-19 an infection, alongside conventional PCR checks.

But a extreme lack of availability has seen some sellers hike costs to what the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has mentioned is “outrageous” ranges.

Despite the wholesale value of a check starting from $3.95 to $11.45 a check, the ACCC has discovered that some retailers are charging greater than ten occasions the price of the checks as demand skyrockets.

Pharmacists and repair stations had been probably the most complained about RAT sellers.

“At the extreme end, we have received reports or seen media coverage of tests costing up to $500 for two tests through online marketplaces, and over $70 per test through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets, which is clearly outrageous,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims mentioned on Monday.

“There are several businesses that have repeatedly come to our notice thanks to the information provided by the public. We are asking those businesses to urgently explain the prices they are charging.”

The shopper watchdog has contacted greater than 40 check suppliers, main retailers and pharmacy chains in search of details about their prices, present pricing, and inventory availability, and reminding them they want to have the ability to substantiate any claims they make to customers concerning the causes for greater costs.

The ACCC added that “complex supply chains” can imply costs will fluctuate. But they shouldn’t fluctuate to the quantity some sellers try to flog them off for.

The ACCC has obtained over 1800 experiences from customers about speedy antigen checks since Christmas and mentioned it was now averaging near 150 experiences a day.

A survey by suppose tank the Australia Institute discovered 72 per cent of Australians consider the federal government ought to present RATs to everybody freed from cost.

Even Coalition voters backed the decision at no cost RAT checks with 66 per cent of voters who voted for Scott Morrison urging the Prime Minister to behave.

– with Samantha Maiden and Jess Wang.