‘Bizarre’ reason for alleged robbery

A younger man who allegedly menaced one other man with a handgun and knife exterior a Queensland mosque had a “disproportionate response to a perceived slight”, a courtroom has been instructed.

Rudha Ali Al-Rubaye’s alleged response to the dispute was labelled “bizarre” by a crown prosecutor because the 19-year-old utilized for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court.

Mr Al-Rubaye has been held in custody on remand since his arrest in April.

The courtroom was instructed Mr Al-Rubaye and a co-offender had been attending a mosque close to Brisbane for Ramadan on April 25, when the alleged incident with the complainant unfolded.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson mentioned Mr Al-Rubaye allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it on the complainant’s head.

His co-offender is alleged to have pulled out a knife and handed it to Mr Al-Rubaye, who then allegedly held it towards the sufferer’s throat and mentioned: “I’ll kill you”.

Justice Wilson mentioned Mr Al-Rubaye was alleged to have demanded the person’s jacket nevertheless it was refused.

While the sufferer phoned police, Mr Al-Rubaye is alleged to have returned and instructed him “everything was sold” and requested him to open the door.

Mr Al-Rubaye is additional alleged to have produced the handgun once more after the alleged sufferer refused to open the door.

Police allegedly discovered gel blaster rounds in Mr Al-Rubaye’s automotive when it was searched.

Mr Al-Rubaye is charged with tried theft, widespread assault, going armed in order to trigger concern and possessing a knife.

On Tuesday, Mr Al-Rubaye’s bail utility was not opposed by the crown.

The courtroom was instructed his response could have been a “disproportionate response to a perceived slight”, with a crown prosecutor calling the situation “bizarre”.

Mr Al-Rubaye’s lawyer, Macalaister Gray, mentioned his consumer was struggling in custody, as he was the only earnings earner for his household and was finding out at college.

The courtroom was instructed each his dad and mom suffered from medical illnesses, leaving him the only earnings earner, and Mr Al-Rubaye needed to drive his siblings to appointments like faculty.

Mr Al-Rubaye was granted bail with strict situations, together with a nightly curfew.