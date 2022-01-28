Bizarre reason jobseeker must pay $16k

The Sydney stay-at-home mum needed to return to her outdated business however was shocked when she was advised she needed to pay a “vast sum of money” simply to get the job.

A Sydney ex-nurse is outraged after discovering that she must fork out $16,000 of her personal cash to return to the healthcare system regardless of hospitals crying out for assist.

Maggie*, who didn’t need to use her actual identify in case talking out would impression her employment alternatives, labored as a nurse in working theatres for eight years.

The 50-year-old paused her well being job as soon as she had youngsters as a result of she and her husband calculated that she would solely be making an additional $8 a day after paying for childcare. She was solely incomes $24 per hour as a registered nurse.

As a consequence, she hasn’t labored in well being look after the previous 10 years and through that point her registration lapsed.

Now that her two kids are older and with experiences that hospitals are at breaking level —2722 individuals in NSW are in hospital with the illness, 181 of that are in intensive care items — Maggie needed to return to the workforce to assist out with the pandemic response.

It was right here that she realized she would both have to return to college or pay $16,400 for a 12-week course to reacquire her registration.

“To pay that vast sum of money, it’s just not right,” the previous nurse advised information.com.au.

“A lot of nurses don’t have 16 grand spare to sit down and do a refresher course. I think it’s horrific.”

Maggie has no difficulty with being retrained and actually welcomes the thought.

“I know that I would be rusty and I wouldn’t expect to come back without any guidance,” she stated.

However, she doesn’t perceive why it needs to be so costly.

The course finally ends up costing greater than $1000 per week.

“When they go back to work, it’s not like nurses are high income earners. We don’t make the $16,000 back quickly,” Maggie identified.

“For a lot of retired nurses it’s about the money. At this point in time they [the government] should forgo [the fees].

“It’s mind blowing that they’re not doing it, it’s extraordinary. They’re failing to use a resource that is there.

“I want to come back, why won’t you let me come back?”

She is looking on the federal government to waive the charges.

“I truly do feel if they said that to retired nurses [reduced or waived the re-entry fees], I think you’d get a large number of people returning, to help those nurses who are really suffering,” she added.

Either Maggie will pay the $16,000 or she has to return to college.

When she rang up the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) inquiring about learn how to get again to work, she was advised she must redo her four-year college diploma as a result of her lengthy absence.

“I feel insulted and I feel offended that I have to redo a degree I’ve already done,” she stated.

“That is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, we desperately need experienced nurses. That’s absolutely crazy.”

Maggie has given up on re-entering the nursing workforce. She now works as a receptionist at a non-public medical apply.

In July 2010 the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia launched the brand new guidelines for re-entering the office.

At first the coaching course was solely supplied on the Australian College of Nursing for $10,000.

The program now prices $16,400 and is obtainable on the Australian College of Nursing in addition to LaTrobe University, University of Notre Dame, Central Queensland University and the University of South Australia.

The Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Bridging and Re-Entry) is accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Authority and the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Council.

“The Australian College of Nursing works closely with the Australian Government to support the professional development including education and training of the nursing profession nationally,” they stated in a press release to information.com.au.

“Education and training of nurses ensures all patients receive the highest levels of clinical care and patient safety, while ensuring nurses continue to access lifelong learning throughout all stages of their career which supports recruitment and retention measures for the workforce.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australian (NMBA) indicated it had no plans to waive charges for returning nurses.

A spokesperson advised information.com.au that the nursing regulator “must balance public safety with the need to enable governments, hospitals and nurses and midwives to do what is needed to respond to Covid-19”.

“Our primary role is to protect the public.

“Nurses and/or midwives who have not practised their profession and who wish to return to clinical practice in response to Covid-19 should refer to the NMBA.

“Nurses who cannot demonstrate that they have practised the profession and who have not had a connection to the profession for 10 years or more are recommended to apply directly to an NMBA-approved education provider for entry to a pre-registration program.”

FEE-HELP is on the market and NSW Health may also give out scholarships for the applications.

Have an identical story? Continue the dialog | alex.turner-cohen@information.com.au