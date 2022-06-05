BJK calls for more women’s night matches

Billie Jean King thinks the French Open ought to have scheduled extra girls’s matches for the high-attention evening classes – each out of equity and since that is one of the simplest ways to convey extra consideration to the gamers.

The Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate additionally mentioned at a information convention on Saturday at Roland Garros that she thinks new match director Amelie Mauresmo will change that for 2023.

Only one of many 10 evening classes throughout this yr’s match featured girls.

When Mauresmo was requested about it on Wednesday, she mentioned it is as a result of males’s tennis has extra “appeal” for the time being and it was arduous for her to seek out star gamers or high-wattage match-ups within the girls’s draw to highlight.

“It will stay that way if we don’t have more matches, that’s for sure,” King mentioned.

“You’ve got to put them when it’s prime time, and you have got to figure it out, and you want to give equal opportunity to both genders. Always.

“You at all times need to be sure you do the best factor by every particular person.

“They should have the same amount of women’s matches as they do men’s.”

The 78-year-old American was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987 for a taking part in profession that included time at No. 1 within the rankings and 39 grand slam titles, together with 12 in singles.

She was inducted once more final yr together with the opposite members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the ladies’s skilled tennis tour within the Seventies.

“If we keep treating us like second-class citizens, we will stay second-class citizens. You want to make everyone feel important. We should have more matches,” King mentioned.

“But I think Amelie will take care of that next year.”

On Friday, King acquired France’s highest civilian honour, the Legion of Honour, throughout a ceremony on the presidential Elysee Palace on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

She was recognised for her contributions to girls’s sports activities, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

During a ceremony at Roland Garros between the ladies’s semi-finals on Thursday, King was honoured by the French Tennis Federation for her taking part in profession and her advocacy work.

It is the fiftieth anniversary of her 1972 championship on the French Open.