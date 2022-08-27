‘BJP a party of illiterates’: Sisodia blasts Centre amid lens on govt schools

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out on the BJP-led central authorities amid reviews that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from the chief secretary over a delay of greater than two years in performing on a CVC report on an inquiry into development of extra lecture rooms in authorities colleges.

Addressing a press briefing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sisodia, who can also be the schooling minister, mentioned Delhi’s authorities colleges are past a number of non-public ones. He mentioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a celebration of illiterates and its management needs the nation to stay that means.

“This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep country illiterate. In their own states, they’ve shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools in their rule have shut,” Sisodia mentioned on the briefing.

He mentioned the BJP raked the difficulty of Delhi authorities colleges after it failed to seek out something in excise coverage investigation as a part of which raids had been carried out at Sisodia’s dwelling.

“They raided CM’s office, then mine four years ago. They registered cases against 40 MLAs, didn’t find anything. Then sent CBI to my house in fake excise policy case, realized they will not find anything. So they’ve started something new now, on schools made,” he additional mentioned.