BJP Assam to file sedition cases against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘spirit of India’ tweet: Report

At least a thousand sedition circumstances shall be lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Monday towards Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his tweet saying “India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal” thereby conceding to Chinese demand of Arunachal Pradesh, high sources revealed to ANI.

The Wayanad MP, in a tweet on February 10, had stated that there’s a power in our Union.

“There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States,” Rahul Gandhi had stated.

In the identical tweet, he had additional talked about that this union from “Gujarat to West Bengal”. Following the tweet, Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura and Manipur identified that the Congress chief missed mentioning the northeast.

“From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,” Rahul Gandhi had stated.

The sources say that Rahul Gandhi intentionally ignored the northeast and thereby conceded to the demand of the Chinese for Arunachal Pradesh.

On February 10, taking a dig on the Congress chief, Assam Chief Minister and BJP chief Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism? And hello- beyond Bengal, we Northeast exist.”

Launching a blistering assault on the Wayanad MP, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stated that his ignorance is the explanation for Congress’ wipe out from the area.

“In order to preach, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason of your party’s total wipe out from Northeast,” Tripura Chief Minister stated.

In the poll-bound state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that he’s baffled over the ignorance by a senior Congress chief of the area and questioned how the celebration is asking the folks of the state to vote for them within the upcoming Assembly elections.

“It baffles me when a senior @INCIndia leader ignores the existence of North East India in their statements. When the existence of this region is not even acknowledged, how is Congress asking for votes to the people of Manipur for the upcoming election? Who’s dividing the Nation?” Manipur Chief Minister had tweeted.

Certainly, it was not solely the Chief Ministers of the northeastern state who didn’t obtain Rahul Gandhi’s comment effectively. Union Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik additionally known as Gandhi’s comment the “real insult” and stated that the Congress has and can proceed to disregard the northeastern states.

“The real insult is Rahul Gandhi completely ignoring the states of North-East India even in his criticisms. This reflects Congress Party’s true intent. They have and will always neglect the people of North-East!” she had tweeted.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh stated, “For @INCIndia & its leader, the 7 sisters of North East are not even worth mentioning

The filing of the sedition case against the Congress leader comes at a time when Congress’ student wing has launched protests against the Assam Chief Minister for his remark against Rahul Gandhi asking whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the “son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi”.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, the Assam Chief Minister recently criticised Rahul Gandhi and said, “He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether or not you might be Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What proper do you must demand proof from my Army?”

Following the incident, Congress had filed complaints towards Sarma throughout the nation and even demanded him to be instantly sacked from the submit.

The Congress’ demand additionally resonated with Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao, who was as soon as a bitter critic of the grand outdated celebration.

