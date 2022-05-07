BJP Blames Punjab Govt For “Misusing” Police To Arrest Tajinder Bagga

Delhi BJP chief mentioned that get together will struggle in opposition to “arrogance” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi:

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta alleged that Aam Admi get together (AAP)-led authorities in Punjab misused the state police power to arrest BJP chief Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

He additional mentioned that the BJP employees will struggle in opposition to the “Duryodhanpan” and “arrogance” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Today, Bagga has come back to his home. This is the victory of democracy and justice. His release broke Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrogance. He misused the Punjab police force to arrest Bagga,” Mr Gupta advised mediapersons.

Mr Gupta additional alleged that the police didn’t give time to Mr Bagga to put on his turban correctly, whereas they have been arresting him and misbehaved along with his father.

“If it’s a crime to raise voice against the injustice going on with the farmers and to demand an apology for the disrespect shown to Kashmiri Pandits, then every BJP party worker will continue to commit this crime,” he said.

“BJP workers are not scared to any notice or action. We will fight against arrogance and ‘Duryodhanpan’ of Kejriwal,”he said.

Mr Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in nationwide capital yesterday. The relations of Bagga might be seen celebrating on his return to his home in Delhi.

However, Mr Bagga’s father PS Bagga alleged, “Police officials started dragging Tajinder, they didn’t allow him to wear his turban, this is against our religious principles. We’ve asked Punjabi brothers to raise voices against this. Finally, Tajinder is back, this is victory of truth.”

Earlier right this moment, Mr Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi. On their method to Mohali, the crew was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case primarily based on a grievance by Bagga’s father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police automobile carrying Mr Bagga and escorted them off the freeway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops have been detained.

At the identical time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab’s demand that Mr Bagga stays in Haryana as a substitute of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police which rushed to a courtroom for a search warrant primarily based on the kidnapping grievance. With the search warrant in hand, a crew of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and “rescued” Mr Bagga and introduced him again to the nationwide capital.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case in opposition to Mr Bagga on expenses of constructing provocative assertion, selling non secular enmity, and prison intimidation for focusing on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his feedback on ‘The Kashmir Files’

