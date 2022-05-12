BJP, Congress Promise 27% Tickets To OBCs In Madhya Pradesh Local Polls

Congress accused the BJP of depriving the OBCs of quota in elections

Bhopal:

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Wednesday introduced, individually, that they are going to area 27 per cent of candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) class within the coming native physique elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The bulletins adopted the Supreme Court’s course to the authorities to inform the schedule of those elections inside two weeks with out OBC reservation.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has mentioned {that a} overview petition will probably be filed within the Supreme Court in opposition to the ruling, Congress accused the BJP of depriving the OBCs of quota in elections.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court mentioned that till the ‘triple take a look at train’, as laid out in a structure bench verdict of 2010, was accomplished, no reservation will be offered for the Other Backward Classes.

State Congress Chief Kamal Nath mentioned on Wednesday that the BJP authorities within the state didn’t make any efforts within the final two years to make sure reservation for the OBCs.

“The constitution could have been amended so that OBCs get the benefit of reservation, but they did not take any action, resulting in the SC decision. Congress has decided to give 27 per cent tickets to OBCs in the upcoming local body elections,” the previous chief minister mentioned.

State BJP chief V D Sharma claimed that it was Congress leaders who moved the Supreme Court and stood in the way in which of OBC quota.

“The BJP government in the state will file a review petition. The BJP will also field 27 per cent or more (OBC) candidates in the upcoming local body polls. More than 27 per cent OBC candidates will be fielded in Panchayat polls,” he mentioned.

Chief Minister Chouhan was speaking to constitutional specialists and legal professionals to make sure a quota for the OBCs, he added.

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma, Kamleshwar Patel and PC Sharma demanded at a press convention {that a} particular session of the Assembly be held to move a decision looking for a constitutional modification to offer the OBC reservation, and or not it’s despatched to the Centre.

The Supreme Court in its order mentioned the election course of can’t be delayed as it could lead to a hiatus scenario upon the expiry of the five-year time period of native our bodies, and it’s the constitutional obligation of the authorities to carry elections on time.

Chief Minister Chouhan on Wednesday cancelled his funding promotion conferences scheduled in London and New York subsequent week, saying his presence was required within the state within the wake of latest developments referring to native physique elections.

